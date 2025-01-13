Dramatic Wins and VAR Controversies: A Thrilling Week in Ligue 1 Football

Paris Saint-Germain maintained its stronghold on the French league with a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne, thanks to Ousmane Dembélé's brace, keeping them seven points clear at the top. The match, filled with tension, saw Dembélé score in the 13th minute before adding another from the penalty spot after a controversial video review decision deemed a handball by Léo Pétrot.

Elsewhere, Lens secured a 2-1 victory against struggling Le Havre as Deiver Machado's late header proved decisive. With Lens one point behind Lyon, their continued climb in the league table adds pressure on other top teams. Amidst this, central defender Abdukodir Khusanov's potential transfer to Manchester City further stirred the transfer speculation pot.

Strasbourg, inspired by Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha's double, overcame Toulouse amidst VAR-induced chaos and moved to ninth place. Meanwhile, Montpellier's woes deepened with two late expulsions in their defeat to Angers. High drama and intense rivalries characterized this week's developments in Ligue 1, as teams continue to battle fiercely on the field.

