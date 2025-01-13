Left Menu

Dramatic Wins and VAR Controversies: A Thrilling Week in Ligue 1 Football

Paris Saint-Germain remains unbeaten at the top of the French league after a narrow victory over Saint-Etienne, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring twice. Meanwhile, video-assisted refereeing decisions created drama across multiple matches. Lens secured a win over Le Havre, Strasbourg climbed the ranks, and Montpellier faced a tough defeat with two player expulsions.

Paris Saint-Germain maintained its stronghold on the French league with a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne, thanks to Ousmane Dembélé's brace, keeping them seven points clear at the top. The match, filled with tension, saw Dembélé score in the 13th minute before adding another from the penalty spot after a controversial video review decision deemed a handball by Léo Pétrot.

Elsewhere, Lens secured a 2-1 victory against struggling Le Havre as Deiver Machado's late header proved decisive. With Lens one point behind Lyon, their continued climb in the league table adds pressure on other top teams. Amidst this, central defender Abdukodir Khusanov's potential transfer to Manchester City further stirred the transfer speculation pot.

Strasbourg, inspired by Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha's double, overcame Toulouse amidst VAR-induced chaos and moved to ninth place. Meanwhile, Montpellier's woes deepened with two late expulsions in their defeat to Angers. High drama and intense rivalries characterized this week's developments in Ligue 1, as teams continue to battle fiercely on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

