India Gears Up for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Squad Announced

India has announced its 15-member squads for both men's and women's teams ahead of the highly anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to commence at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, according to Olympics.com. The prestigious event, supported by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will witness participation from 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams worldwide. In Group A, the Indian men's team will face off against Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, while the women's team squares up against Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea in their group. The top two squads from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Following an extensive training camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, the Indian men's team will launch their World Cup campaign against Nepal come Monday, succeeding the opening ceremony. The women's team is scheduled to play their first match against South Korea on Tuesday. The men's team will be led by captain Pratik Waikar, who made his international debut in 2016. Waikar has also captained the Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, steering them to the finals in 2022 and the semi-finals in 2023. Veteran coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, with over five decades of expertise, will mentor the men's team, while Priyanka Ingle takes charge as captain of the women's team, guided by head coach Sumit Bhatia.

Historically, Kho Kho, alongside kabaddi and mallakhamb, was showcased at the Berlin 1936 Olympics. The 2025 World Cup will commence with group stages, transitioning into knockout rounds, culminating in the finals on January 19. The Indian men's matches are set to take place from January 13 against Nepal, followed by Brazil on January 14, Peru on January 15, and Bhutan on January 16. Should they qualify, the quarter-finals are slated for January 17, with the semi-finals on January 18, culminating in the final match on January 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)