Jannik Sinner Wins Amid Doping Controversy at Australian Open
Jannik Sinner began his Australian Open title defence with a win over Nicolas Jarry, amid ongoing doping controversies. Sinner avoided suspension despite failing two drug tests, while Jarry was previously banned for doping. Sinner's success continues with a 16-match winning streak while overshadowed by potential doping bans.
Jannik Sinner launched his defense of the Australian Open title with a hard-fought victory over Nicolas Jarry, capitalizing on critical moments to secure a 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 win. The match highlighted contrasting doping cases involving both players.
The world number one, Sinner escaped suspension after failing two drug tests last March. In contrast, Jarry, a powerful server from Chile, was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping violations. Jarry expressed frustration in a Chilean newspaper interview, noting he wished for similar support from tennis authorities as Sinner received.
Sinner's winning streak continues despite looming doping allegations. The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a two-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a hearing set for April. Despite the controversy, Sinner's form remains undeterred, evidenced by his decisive win over Jarry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
