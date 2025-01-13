Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Wins Amid Doping Controversy at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner began his Australian Open title defence with a win over Nicolas Jarry, amid ongoing doping controversies. Sinner avoided suspension despite failing two drug tests, while Jarry was previously banned for doping. Sinner's success continues with a 16-match winning streak while overshadowed by potential doping bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST
Jannik Sinner launched his defense of the Australian Open title with a hard-fought victory over Nicolas Jarry, capitalizing on critical moments to secure a 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 win. The match highlighted contrasting doping cases involving both players.

The world number one, Sinner escaped suspension after failing two drug tests last March. In contrast, Jarry, a powerful server from Chile, was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping violations. Jarry expressed frustration in a Chilean newspaper interview, noting he wished for similar support from tennis authorities as Sinner received.

Sinner's winning streak continues despite looming doping allegations. The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a two-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a hearing set for April. Despite the controversy, Sinner's form remains undeterred, evidenced by his decisive win over Jarry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

