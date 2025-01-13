Left Menu

Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph in Dubai 24H

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated actor Ajith Kumar after his racing team achieved third place at the Dubai 24H 2025 race. The annual event at Dubai Autodrome tests GT and touring car teams in a 24-hour endurance challenge, highlighting speed, strategy, and endurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:59 IST
Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph in Dubai 24H
AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, extended his congratulations to actor Ajith Kumar after his racing team clinched third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 race.

The event, held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, is renowned for featuring high-performance GT and touring cars, competing in a demanding 24-hour race that challenges teams on speed, strategy, and endurance.

In a social media post, Palaniswami referred to Ajith as a 'dear brother' while commending the Ajithkumar Racing team for their achievement in Dubai, expressing hopes for future accomplishments that would bring further glory to the country.

