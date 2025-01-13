BCCI Welcomes New Leaders: Saikia and Bhatia Step Up

In a significant shift in the leadership of Indian cricket's governing body, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia have been elected as the Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The unanimous decision came after a by-election at a Special General Meeting held at the BCCI's headquarters on Sunday. Presided over by Electoral Officer A.K. Joti, the transition promises to maintain stability while heralding a new era for the cricket board.

BCCI President Roger Binny praised the appointments, highlighting the men as worthy successors to Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, who he described as having set 'exemplary standards' in their roles. Expressing confidence in the new appointments, Binny noted their proven administrative and financial skills, emphasizing the anticipation for continued excellence in governance and financial management within the board. Binny also extended gratitude to the State Associations for their unwavering support.

Vice-President Rajeev Shukla echoed Binny's sentiments, describing the election of Saikia and Bhatia as an 'exciting new chapter' for the BCCI's administrative future. He pointed to their substantial experience and expertise in cricket administration as signals of promising leadership. Shukla reiterated a commitment to further developing cricket infrastructure and extending opportunities across India, underlining the unanimous backing from State Associations as a testament to shared goals and unity in expanding the reach and popularity of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)