Simon Kjaer: A Legacy Beyond the Field

Former Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement from professional soccer, despite receiving offers to continue since his departure from AC Milan last year.

Kjaer is perhaps best known for his quick response during the 2021 European Championship, when he aided teammate Christian Eriksen after Eriksen collapsed from cardiac arrest. This heroic act earned Kjaer and his team the FIFA Fair Play Award.

Though he had opportunities to sign with Champions League clubs, Kjaer explained to Danish broadcaster TV2 that he was waiting for a 'once-in-a-lifetime' offer that never materialized. During his career, Kjaer played in multiple European leagues and secured a Serie A title with Milan in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)