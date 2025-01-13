Kyrgios Faces Career Doubts After Australian Open Exit

Nick Kyrgios exited the Australian Open in the first round after a straight sets defeat to Jacob Fearnley, possibly marking his final singles match at the event. The Australian was hindered by an abdominal strain, casting doubt on his future Grand Slam appearances.

Kyrgios, who hadn't played at Melbourne Park in three years due to knee and wrist issues, faced challenges throughout the match, resulting in a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) loss to the world number 92. Despite physical limitations, he remains committed to partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis in doubles, aiming for a resurgence in form.

Determined to overcome difficulties, Kyrgios emphasized focusing on his recovery process with aspirations to perform well at Wimbledon. Despite a taxing match experience, he insisted he could still achieve significant milestones in 2022, without compromising his serve or strategic approach.

