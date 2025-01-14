Steve Smith's 10,000-Run Quest: A Cricketer's Dream
Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith narrowly missed reaching the 10,000-run milestone in Tests, falling one run short during a match against India. Despite the weight of expectations, Smith expressed his determination to achieve this career-defining feat in Australia's upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
Star Australian batter Steve Smith has described his pursuit of the 10,000-run mark in Tests as a 'different beast' after falling just one run short at Sydney's influential ground during the fifth and final test against India. The long-anticipated milestone was on his mind as his team secured a six-wicket victory, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Smith needed 38 runs to achieve the landmark but managed 37 before being dismissed. He humorously attributed his fixation on the number 38 to Josh Hazlewood's jersey. Reflecting on his experience, Smith admitted that this milestone was unusually prominent in his thoughts, stating, 'I knew I needed 38, and all I could picture was the back of Josh Hazlewood's shirt.'
Looking ahead, Smith is determined to reach this milestone during Australia's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, ideally on the first day of play. Despite missing the mark in Sydney, Smith remains focused on joining the exclusive group of cricketers who have achieved this legendary status, emphasizing it as a uniquely fulfilling achievement in his career.
