Triumphant Upsets and Unyielding Rallies Mark Day Three at the Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open delivered a collection of electrifying matches. French veteran Gael Monfils battled through an intense five-set contest against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to claim victory after nearly four hours on the court.

In another standout performance, sixth seed Elena Rybakina easily defeated young Australian wildcard Emerson Jones, suggesting a bright future for the latter despite the one-sided scoreline. Meanwhile, American eighth seed Emma Navarro endured over three hours of play to secure a win against compatriot Peyton Stearns.

Additionally, Matteo Berrettini overcame Cameron Norrie amid a series of other remarkable showdowns, ensuring that the tournament remains unpredictable and full of surprises as players vie for the prestigious title in Melbourne.

