Medvedev's Racket Rampage: From Meltdown to Victory

Daniil Medvedev experienced a mid-match meltdown, smashing a racket and a net camera, during his match against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open. Despite the tantrum, Medvedev rallied to win 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2. Samrej impressed with his play but ultimately succumbed to Medvedev's prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:30 IST
Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev, the fifth seed at the Australian Open, experienced a dramatic mid-match meltdown, smashing his racket and a net camera, before securing a hard-fought victory against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej on Tuesday.

Medvedev's frustration boiled over in the third set after dropping serve. His subsequent racket outburst earned him a code violation for racket abuse, temporarily halting the match as staff cleared debris from the court. Despite the disruption, Medvedev composed himself and ultimately overpowered Samrej in five sets.

Samrej, making his Grand Slam debut, initially struggled but impressed the crowd with his spirited play. Although he won two sets, Medvedev's experience and skill prevailed, securing his place in the second round where he will face American qualifier Learner Tien.

(With inputs from agencies.)

