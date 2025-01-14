Left Menu

Drama Unfolds on Day Three at the Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open saw intense matches as top seeds advanced, surprise exits occurred, and emotional moments unfolded. Notable victories included Jasmine Paolini and Gael Monfils overcoming younger rivals, while Daniil Medvedev rebounded after a racket-smashing incident to advance to the second round.

The Australian Open's third day witnessed gripping performances and emotional highs and lows.

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini breezed past China's Sijia Wei, securing her spot in the second round with a 6-0 6-4 win. Experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils triumphed in a five-set thriller against his younger compatriot, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, after nearly four hours of play at Melbourne Park.

However, the day was not without surprises as top-seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a moment of frustration, smashing his racket, to defeat Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 in a dramatic first-round match.

