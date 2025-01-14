Drama Unfolds on Day Three at the Australian Open
The third day of the Australian Open saw intense matches as top seeds advanced, surprise exits occurred, and emotional moments unfolded. Notable victories included Jasmine Paolini and Gael Monfils overcoming younger rivals, while Daniil Medvedev rebounded after a racket-smashing incident to advance to the second round.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:07 IST
The Australian Open's third day witnessed gripping performances and emotional highs and lows.
Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini breezed past China's Sijia Wei, securing her spot in the second round with a 6-0 6-4 win. Experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils triumphed in a five-set thriller against his younger compatriot, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, after nearly four hours of play at Melbourne Park.
However, the day was not without surprises as top-seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a moment of frustration, smashing his racket, to defeat Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 in a dramatic first-round match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Major Moves in Athletics
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Return at ASB Tennis Classic
Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits
Computer Operator Misappropriates Rs 21.59 Crore in Maharashtra Sports Complex Scam
Tennis Tides: Legends Swapped for New Generation's Rise