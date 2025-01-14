Ratchanok Inthanon: The Enduring Spirit of Badminton

Ratchanok Inthanon, once a dominant force in international badminton, is determined to sustain her prowess on the court. Attributing her skills to a "god's gift," she is undeterred by the challenges posed by aging and continues to refine her abilities. Her current focus is maintaining fitness and securing a place in the top-8 of the world rankings, with hopes pinned on clinching a medal at the Asian Games.

Inthanon is part of an elite cohort of players, including PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, and Tai Tzu Ying. The 29-year-old athlete, a 2013 world champion, has experienced fluctuations in her career but remains resilient. Her recent performances, such as reaching the semifinals of the Malaysia Open, underscore her enduring competitive spirit.

Reflecting on her journey, Inthanon acknowledges the hurdles she faces as age advances but expresses determination to stay fit. Her immediate objective is the Asian Games, where she seeks to win her first individual medal. Despite the rise of a younger generation of players, Inthanon believes her experience and god-given skills give her an edge.

