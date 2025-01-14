Left Menu

Leicester City Faces Ongoing PSR Legal Battle

No English top-flight clubs have been charged with PSR breaches for 2021-2024, though Leicester City remains at risk due to a legal case.

No Premier League clubs have been charged with violating Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for 2021-2024, according to recent reports. However, Leicester City remains at risk as the outcome of an ongoing legal case is awaited.

In the previous season, Everton and Nottingham Forest faced sanctions due to PSR breaches and consequently, point deductions. Despite Leicester's promotion last season and their current 19th place standing, they managed to avoid a point deduction for charges related to the 2022-23 period.

An independent commission upheld Leicester's appeal on charges, citing a lack of jurisdiction as the basis. This decision raises questions about the Premier League's jurisdiction over PSR compliance for clubs facing relegation. Leicester and the League are currently engaged in confidential arbitration proceedings to resolve this matter, with no further comments from either party.

