Loris Karius: A Goalkeeper's Quest for Redemption at Schalke

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius seeks redemption as he joins German club Schalke. Karius, who erred in the 2018 Champions League final, has signed a contract with Schalke struggling in Germany's second division. Though fit, Karius will compete to regain top form.

Loris Karius: A Goalkeeper's Quest for Redemption at Schalke
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set for a fresh start at Schalke, a club battling its own challenges in Germany's second division.

Karius remains most remembered for his pivotal errors in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, after which he was diagnosed with a concussion. It marked his final outing with Liverpool, although his contract lasted until 2022.

Without a club since leaving Newcastle last season, Karius is eyeing a comeback in Germany, signing with Schalke until season's end. While fit, he faces competition behind first-choice keeper Justin Heekeren. Karius expressed excitement about joining Schalke, noting the club's passionate fanbase and his positive discussions with team representatives.

