Arsenal's Dramatic Triumph Over Real Madrid - A New Era in Champions League

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 2-1, advancing to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009. The match was marked by a controversial VAR decision that reversed a penalty, ultimately securing Arsenal's victory. They'll face Paris Saint-Germain next, while Real Madrid's hopes were dashed.

Updated: 17-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:02 IST
In an enthralling encounter, Arsenal triumphed over Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory, marking their advancement to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009. The match was heavily influenced by VAR, which overturned a decisive penalty decision.

Arsenal secured a 5-1 aggregate win, sustaining their hopes of winning Europe's premier club competition for the first time. Their next challenge is Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, while Real Madrid's aspirations crumbled at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Despite moments of tension and missed opportunities, Arsenal's resilience shined through with goals from Saka and Martinelli. Real Madrid, thwarted by VAR and a persistent opposition, saw their European dreams dashed, marking a rare failure to reach the semifinals since 2020.

