Sports Roundup: Key Coach Changes and Controversial Bills

The Cleveland Browns are setting their sights on a new offensive direction, choosing to elevate Tommy Rees from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator. At 32, Rees steps in to replace Ken Dorsey, underlining the team's determination to revitalize after a lackluster 3-14 season.

Amidst conjectures, Mike Tomlin has firmly signaled his commitment to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dismissing any trade talks. As the NFL's longest-serving coach, Tomlin is resolute to advance into his 19th season, remaining a steady leader for the franchise.

In a controversial move, the Republican-led U.S. House has pushed forward legislation that curtails the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports, potentially reshaping the landscape through policy changes.

