Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Renowned marathoner Ruth Chepngetich is setting her sights on yet another record at the upcoming London Marathon in April. The current world record holder from Kenya is optimistic that the prestigious event could witness new history being made.

Chepngetich, who stunned the world with her 2:09:56 finish in Chicago, will be competing against other top-tier athletes, including fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, the women's-only marathon record holder. The London Marathon, distinctive for its separate elite women's race, promises a fierce competition.

Joining the field is Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, further intensifying the race. With the collective prowess of these athletes, Chepngetich is hopeful that records might fall. The London Marathon, scheduled for April 27, is poised as a pivotal event in the marathon calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)