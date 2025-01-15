Sabalenka Faces Tough Australian Open Amid Early Exits

Aryna Sabalenka has maintained her focus on defending her Australian Open title, despite early eliminations of key competitors. Sabalenka claimed a victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, highlighting the intensity of the competition.

The Belarusian, a three-time Grand Slam champion, emphasized that the absence of her main rivals does not ease her path. Speaking after Zheng Qinwen's defeat, Sabalenka insisted, "It's not like if they're gone, it's easy for me. No, it's not."

Next, Sabalenka is set to face Clara Tauson, a rising star who clinched the Auckland title recently. Both players are poised for a challenging match as Sabalenka continues her quest at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)