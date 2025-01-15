Sabalenka Faces Tough Australian Open Amid Early Exits
Aryna Sabalenka remains focused on her Australian Open title defense despite major rivals exiting early. She overcame Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in a tough match and acknowledges the challenge from lesser-seeded players. Sabalenka aims to continue her title run amidst a competitive field, preparing for her next match against Clara Tauson.
Aryna Sabalenka has maintained her focus on defending her Australian Open title, despite early eliminations of key competitors. Sabalenka claimed a victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, highlighting the intensity of the competition.
The Belarusian, a three-time Grand Slam champion, emphasized that the absence of her main rivals does not ease her path. Speaking after Zheng Qinwen's defeat, Sabalenka insisted, "It's not like if they're gone, it's easy for me. No, it's not."
Next, Sabalenka is set to face Clara Tauson, a rising star who clinched the Auckland title recently. Both players are poised for a challenging match as Sabalenka continues her quest at Melbourne Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Struggles Continue for Grand Slam Champion Raducanu
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill
Historic Grand Slam: Hady Habib Breaks New Ground for Lebanon
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory