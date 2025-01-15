Australian Open Day 4: Dramatic Upsets and Record-Breaking Wins
The fourth day of the Australian Open saw intense matches, dramatic upsets, and history-making performances. Notably, Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, achieving his 150th Grand Slam win after turning 30. Rain caused interruptions, while players like Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka battled to progress further.
The fourth day of the Australian Open was marked by compelling matches and unexpected outcomes. Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider knocked out Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in a 6-4 7-5 match, progressing to the third round for the first time at John Cain Arena.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his reign, defeating Jaime Faria 6-1 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 under the roof at Rod Laver Arena. This victory positioned him alongside the legendary Serena Williams, becoming the second player in the Open Era with 150 Grand Slam wins past the age of 30.
Rain halted proceedings on the outer courts, prompting the closure of the roof at Rod Laver Arena. Noteworthy performances included Naomi Osaka's comeback win against Karolina Muchova and Carlos Alcaraz's swift victory over Yoshihito Nishioka. Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer's Grand Slam matches record, underscoring a day of athletic excellence and perseverance.
