Djokovic Battles Past Debutants but Chases History at Australian Open

In the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic faced tough four-set matches against rising stars, defeating 21-year-old Jaime Faria. Djokovic progresses to the third round, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. At 37, he's also vying to become the oldest Open Era Grand Slam champion, surpassing Ken Rosewall's record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:38 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo: X/@novakfoundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic continues to power through the Australian Open, despite back-to-back four-set matches against Grand Slam newcomers. He first conquered 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy and in his most recent match, overcame 21-year-old Jaime Faria. Djokovic won the match 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2, as he pursues a record 25th Grand Slam singles title and 100th ATP tour-level victory.

Despite a strong opening set against Portugal's Faria, Djokovic's resolve was tested. Faria, ranked 125th, staged a fightback, clinching the second set. However, the Serbian icon adjusted his strategy, praised Faria's performance, and took control in the third and fourth sets, conceding just one break point afterward.

Following his coach Andy Murray's advice to adopt a more aggressive playstyle, Djokovic regained momentum. He maintained a 90% success rate on first-serve points in the final sets, ensuring his win in a match that lasted three hours. Djokovic's next challenge is against Czech player Tomas Machac in the third round. Meanwhile, the tennis veteran surpasses Roger Federer's record for most Grand Slam singles matches played in history.

Aged 37, Djokovic is on a mission to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era, aiming to break Ken Rosewall's 1972 record. Djokovic, steadfast in his love for the sport and competition, remains determined to leave his mark on the court, regardless of the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

