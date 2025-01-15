Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Comeback Sparks Hope at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, returning from maternity leave, stunned Karolina Muchova with a resilient comeback at the Australian Open's second round. Despite a shaky start, she won 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, marking her return to a Grand Slam third round, showing determination and readiness for challenging future matches.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:07 IST
Naomi Osaka (Photo: X/@WTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In a striking return to form, Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open victor, demonstrated spirited resilience defeating 20th-seed Karolina Muchova in the second round on Wednesday. Despite a slow start, Osaka, who recently returned after maternity leave, rebounded to secure a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Osaka's return to the third round in a Grand Slam signifies a promising comeback. After winning her opening match against Caroline Garcia, Osaka expressed satisfaction in avenging her previous losses, emphasizing the competitive nature of her mindset. Her recent performances underscore a newfound confidence, which she says comes from hard work and mental fortitude.

Looking ahead, Osaka is set to face Belinda Bencic in the third round, a formidable opponent with a 3-2 head-to-head edge. Yet, Osaka's renewed focus this season suggests she is prepared for the challenge. Her journey resonates as a story of resilience and determination, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

