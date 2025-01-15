Left Menu

Spiti Cup 2025: Ice Hockey Thrills Return to the Himalayas

The Spiti Cup 2025 kicked off with a vibrant ceremony in Kaza, showcasing ice hockey teams from Himachal Pradesh. Hosted by the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti, the tournament features competitive matches across various categories. Enthusiastic participation signals a promising future for winter sports in the region.

Updated: 15-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:51 IST
Women players of Sham Zone and Center Zone in action (Photo: IHALS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Spiti Cup began with a vibrant ceremony at Kaza's Main Ice Hockey Rink, nestled in the scenic Spiti Valley. Organized by the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti (IHALS), this tournament features four teams competing across Men's, Women's, and U-18 Boys categories, underscoring the association's commitment to promoting ice hockey in Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude regions.

Traditional prayers by Spiti's revered Lamas marked the opening ceremony, blessing the tournament's success. Anuradha Rana, MLA of Lahaul and Spiti, inaugurated the event, kicking off an exciting competition from January 13 to 17. Guests of Honours Shikha Simtia, ADM Kaza and President of IHALS, and H.S Rawat, of the Kumon Regiment, emphasized the importance of developing infrastructure to foster local athletic talent.

In thrilling matches, Sham Zone men's team triumphed in a penalty shootout against Tod Zone, and the Sham Zone women's team secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Center Zone. Tod Zone's U-18 team dominated Pin Zone 14-2, highlighting the promising future of ice hockey talent in Spiti. Officials and stakeholders remain committed to nurturing this talent, envisioning players from the region on the national and international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

