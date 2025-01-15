Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Storm to Victory in Record-Breaking Whitewash

India's women's cricket team achieved a remarkable 304-run victory against Ireland, completing a series whitewash. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal both hit centuries, leading India to a record total of 435. Ireland struggled and were dismissed for just 131 in response.

Updated: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST
In a dominant display of cricketing prowess, India's women's team clinched a stunning 304-run victory over Ireland, securing a series whitewash.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal showcased exceptional batting, both scoring centuries that propelled India to a historic total of 435 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Ireland found themselves unable to rise to the challenge, collapsing to 131 all out in just 31.4 overs, as India's bowling attack sealed a comprehensive win.

