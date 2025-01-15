Left Menu

Ancelotti's Stoic Stance Amid Criticism

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faced tough questions after a loss to Barcelona, offering curt responses at a press conference. Despite criticism, he emphasized focusing on upcoming matches and maintaining balance during setbacks. Real Madrid struggles in their current campaign after a successful previous season.

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti maintained a stoic demeanor in the face of criticism during a press conference, following his team's 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Ancelotti expressed the need for the team to rebound in the Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, emphasizing that this match is crucial to rekindling Real's previous form.

Despite critique and pressures from fans and media, Ancelotti highlighted his commitment to staying focused and maintaining balance as Real Madrid navigates a challenging season.

