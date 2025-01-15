Ancelotti's Stoic Stance Amid Criticism

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti maintained a stoic demeanor in the face of criticism during a press conference, following his team's 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Ancelotti expressed the need for the team to rebound in the Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, emphasizing that this match is crucial to rekindling Real's previous form.

Despite critique and pressures from fans and media, Ancelotti highlighted his commitment to staying focused and maintaining balance as Real Madrid navigates a challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)