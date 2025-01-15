India Dominates Kho Kho World Cup with Spectacular Victory

The Indian women's Kho Kho team continues to impress at the World Cup, securing a quarterfinal position with a resounding 100-16 victory against Iran. This triumph follows their earlier massive 175-18 win over South Korea, underlining their dominance in the tournament.

India's command was evident early on, as they eliminated Iran's initial lineup within 33 seconds, with Ashwini leading the charge. Meenu also left her mark, amassing multiple 'touch points' to help India achieve an impressive 50 points in the first turn.

The team's relentless performance was reinforced by a 6-minute-8-second 'Dream Run' in Turn 3 and the strategic leadership of Wazir Nirmala, supported by captain Priyanka Ingle. Key match awards included Best Attacker for Mobina, Best Defender for Meenu, and Priyanka Ingle as Best Player of the Match.

(With inputs from agencies.)