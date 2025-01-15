Australia's Tour of Sri Lanka: Extra ODI Added to Boost Preparation

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board, in partnership with Cricket Australia, has confirmed that an additional One Day International (ODI) match will be added to Australia's upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Originally, the tour was slated to include just one ODI and two Test matches, the latter forming part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. Under the revised itinerary, both teams are set to contest two ODIs and two Test matches.

The inclusion of the extra ODI is being hailed as timely for Australia, as it offers them vital preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off on February 19. Conversely, Sri Lanka will miss out on the Champions Trophy for the first time ever after failing to meet the qualification criteria.

The itinerary begins with the first Test match on January 19, followed by the second Test on February 6 at Galle. Sri Lanka will host Australia in the first ODI on February 12, with the newly scheduled ODI to occur on February 14.

The adjusted schedule details Australia's tour of Sri Lanka as follows: the first Test is set from January 29 to February 2 at Galle, followed by the second Test from February 6 to 10 at the same venue. The ODIs will be held in Colombo, with the initial match on February 12 followed by the second on February 14. Australia's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series has been announced.

Steven Smith is stepping up to captain Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, perceiving the role as an opportunity to impart his sub-continental cricketing expertise to the younger team members. With the designated captain Pat Cummins on paternity leave, Smith takes the helm for the two-match Test series in the sub-continent.

The Australian squad includes: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)