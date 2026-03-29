Sports Showdown: Highlights from the Weekend's Exciting Matches

In an action-packed weekend, Denver Summit FC drew a record crowd of 63,004 spectators but ended with a goalless match against Washington Spirit. Meanwhile, in Mexico City, protesters converted a highway into a football pitch to criticize World Cup preparations.

In the NBA, Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a thrilling comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets, ensuring their playoff position. Elsewhere, boxing legends Mayweather and Pacquiao announced a rematch exhibition fight, with details on the venue pending.

The NASCAR race at Martinsville saw Denny Hamlin secure a pole position, setting up a competitive Cook Out 400. Belgium delivered a strong soccer performance, while Aryna Sabalenka won the 'Sunshine Double' in tennis. Notable events also included Kimi Antonelli's F1 milestone, a baseball trade involving Boston Smith, and Luka Doncic's suspension in the NBA.