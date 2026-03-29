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Sports Showdown: Highlights from the Weekend's Exciting Matches

This weekend's sports action saw record crowds at Denver Summit FC, a highway protest football match in Mexico, NBA thrills with Philadelphia's comeback, Mayweather and Pacquiao's upcoming exhibition, Denny Hamlin's pole win, Belgium's strong soccer win, Sabalenka's 'Sunshine Double', F1 history with Kimi Antonelli, a baseball trade, and Luka Doncic's suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:26 IST
Sports Showdown: Highlights from the Weekend's Exciting Matches
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In an action-packed weekend, Denver Summit FC drew a record crowd of 63,004 spectators but ended with a goalless match against Washington Spirit. Meanwhile, in Mexico City, protesters converted a highway into a football pitch to criticize World Cup preparations.

In the NBA, Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a thrilling comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets, ensuring their playoff position. Elsewhere, boxing legends Mayweather and Pacquiao announced a rematch exhibition fight, with details on the venue pending.

The NASCAR race at Martinsville saw Denny Hamlin secure a pole position, setting up a competitive Cook Out 400. Belgium delivered a strong soccer performance, while Aryna Sabalenka won the 'Sunshine Double' in tennis. Notable events also included Kimi Antonelli's F1 milestone, a baseball trade involving Boston Smith, and Luka Doncic's suspension in the NBA.

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