Left Menu

Pace Ace Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy

South African seamer Anrich Nortje will miss the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to a back injury. Scheduled scans showed his inability to recover in time. Nortje, who was pivotal in South Africa's pace arsenal, has previously missed the ICC World Cup 2023 for similar issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:13 IST
Pace Ace Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy
Anrich Nortje (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje has been sidelined from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan after a back injury, confirmed by a detailed scan on Monday.

Nortje, a crucial component of South Africa's fast-bowling attack, particularly in limited-overs cricket, is not set to recover in time for the tournament, which kicks off on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi.

Previously absent during South Africa's 2023 Cricket World Cup run due to a stress fracture, the 31-year-old bowler's absence is a significant blow, having claimed 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 in 42 T20Is.

Despite Nortje's absence, the team has largely retained its World Cup semi-finalist core, bringing in newcomers Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder for their ICC event debuts.

The South African squad, led by captain Temba Bavuma, includes seasoned players like Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada among others. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025