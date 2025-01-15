Pace Ace Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy

South African right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje has been sidelined from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan after a back injury, confirmed by a detailed scan on Monday.

Nortje, a crucial component of South Africa's fast-bowling attack, particularly in limited-overs cricket, is not set to recover in time for the tournament, which kicks off on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi.

Previously absent during South Africa's 2023 Cricket World Cup run due to a stress fracture, the 31-year-old bowler's absence is a significant blow, having claimed 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 in 42 T20Is.

Despite Nortje's absence, the team has largely retained its World Cup semi-finalist core, bringing in newcomers Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder for their ICC event debuts.

The South African squad, led by captain Temba Bavuma, includes seasoned players like Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada among others. (ANI)

