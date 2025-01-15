Chelsea Calls Back Chalobah Amid Defensive Injuries

Chelsea Football Club has announced the recall of defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. The decision comes in the wake of injuries to Chelsea's key defenders, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, leaving the squad in need of reinforcements.

The 25-year-old Chalobah, who has previously been loaned to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and Lorient, impressed at Crystal Palace with three goals in 12 league appearances. Palace expressed gratitude for his contributions on their official website.

Currently positioned fourth in the Premier League, Chelsea is set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers next Monday. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, placed 15th, will visit Leicester City later on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)