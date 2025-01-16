Barcelona's Future Star: Lamine Yamal Shines in Copa del Rey

In an exhilarating display of football prowess, Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight on Wednesday, guiding his team to a resounding 5-1 victory against Real Betis and into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Building on their momentum from the recent Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid, Barcelona showcased their depth and strength. Despite resting key players like Robert Lewandowski, the team wasted no time, with Gavi setting the pace early on. By the 27th minute, a Yamal-created opportunity allowed Jules Kounde to double their lead with a well-executed volley.

While some efforts were initially ruled offside, VAR interventions allowed Barcelona's dominance to continue with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Yamal himself finding the net. Elsewhere in Copa del Rey action, Getafe, despite a two-man deficit, secured victory, and giants Atletico Madrid and Leganes both celebrated wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)