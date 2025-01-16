Charlie Dean Joins RCB as Sophie's Substitute: A Game-Changing Move
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has signed England all-rounder Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Australian cricketer Sophie Molineux. Molineux, sidelined by a knee injury, will miss the Women's Premier League's third edition. Dean joins RCB for Rs 30 lakh, bolstering the defending champions' lineup.
Molineux will not participate in the WPL's third edition due to a knee injury, according to the franchise's announcement. Dean, who plays for England, has international experience with 36 T20Is, 3 Tests, and 39 ODIs to her credit.
The RCB, who are the defending champions, have added Dean to their squad for a compensation of Rs 30 lakh as they aim to retain their title.
