Charlie Dean Joins RCB as Sophie's Substitute: A Game-Changing Move

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has signed England all-rounder Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Australian cricketer Sophie Molineux. Molineux, sidelined by a knee injury, will miss the Women's Premier League's third edition. Dean joins RCB for Rs 30 lakh, bolstering the defending champions' lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:48 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made a strategic move by signing Charlie Dean to replace the injured Sophie Molineux for the Women's Premier League.

Molineux will not participate in the WPL's third edition due to a knee injury, according to the franchise's announcement. Dean, who plays for England, has international experience with 36 T20Is, 3 Tests, and 39 ODIs to her credit.

The RCB, who are the defending champions, have added Dean to their squad for a compensation of Rs 30 lakh as they aim to retain their title.

