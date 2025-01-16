Charlie Dean Joins RCB as Sophie's Substitute: A Game-Changing Move

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made a strategic move by signing Charlie Dean to replace the injured Sophie Molineux for the Women's Premier League.

Molineux will not participate in the WPL's third edition due to a knee injury, according to the franchise's announcement. Dean, who plays for England, has international experience with 36 T20Is, 3 Tests, and 39 ODIs to her credit.

The RCB, who are the defending champions, have added Dean to their squad for a compensation of Rs 30 lakh as they aim to retain their title.

(With inputs from agencies.)