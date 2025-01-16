Cricket Legends Clash in International Masters League

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is set to lead the Indian team in the highly anticipated International Masters League, scheduled to run from February 22 to March 16. The tournament will feature teams from Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Sunil Gavaskar, the renowned Indian batting legend, takes on the role of commissioner for the league. Matches will be held at prominent venues, including the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

West Indies will have the expertise of Brian Lara, while Sri Lanka boasts Kumar Sangakkara as captain. South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Australia's Eoin Morgan, and England's Shane Watson are also lined up as leaders. Commissioner Gavaskar conveyed his enthusiasm, stating that the league aims to highlight cricket's splendor with its assembly of legendary players.

