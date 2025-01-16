Bayer Leverkusen is extending its winning streak with ten consecutive victories, positioning itself above other contenders in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. The team's success under coach Xabi Alonso keeps them competitive against Bayern Munich, despite missing key players like Victor Boniface due to injuries.

Conversely, Borussia Dortmund faces a challenging period with a disappointing performance record. Under the management of coach Nuri Sahin, the team garnered only one win in their last seven matches. The recent losses, including a defeat against Holstein Kiel, put pressure on Sahin and spark questions about his role and past strategic decisions by the club.

The contrast between Leverkusen's adaptability in overcoming setbacks and Dortmund's recurring lapses in concentration during games highlights the diverging trajectories of the two teams following their recent encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)