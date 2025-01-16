Left Menu

Arun Mishra: From Supreme Court to BCCI's New Ombudsman

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Mishra, who has a distinguished legal career, served in the apex court and was chairperson of the NHRC until June 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:12 IST
Arun Mishra: From Supreme Court to BCCI's New Ombudsman
Arun Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Arun Mishra, a former judge of India's Supreme Court, has taken on a new role as Ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where he will also serve as the Ethics Officer.

Mishra's impressive career spans across several significant judicial appointments. He served in the Supreme Court from 2014 to 2020 and was later appointed chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, a role he will retain until 2024.

Born into a family of lawyers in Gwalior, Mishra has a noteworthy record of judgments, having decided approximately 97,000 cases across various high courts. His contribution to the legal field extends to improving legal education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025