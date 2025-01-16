Arun Mishra: From Supreme Court to BCCI's New Ombudsman

Justice Arun Mishra, a former judge of India's Supreme Court, has taken on a new role as Ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where he will also serve as the Ethics Officer.

Mishra's impressive career spans across several significant judicial appointments. He served in the Supreme Court from 2014 to 2020 and was later appointed chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, a role he will retain until 2024.

Born into a family of lawyers in Gwalior, Mishra has a noteworthy record of judgments, having decided approximately 97,000 cases across various high courts. His contribution to the legal field extends to improving legal education in India.

