Collins' Victory: From Booing Fans to Bahamas Plans

Danielle Collins overcame a challenging crowd to defeat Destanee Aiava at the Australian Open. Despite the unfriendly atmosphere, she used it as motivation, triumphing in three sets. Collins amusingly thanked the audience for funding her next getaway, and her victory leads to a match with Madison Keys.

Updated: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST
Danielle Collins

In an electrifying second-round match at the Australian Open, Danielle Collins defeated local favorite Destanee Aiava, igniting reactions from the audience. The 10th-seeded American player navigated through intense crowd pressure on Kia Arena, clinching victory with scores of 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

Collins, known for her resilience, took the crowd's hostility in stride and even blew kisses at the booing fans, using the charged atmosphere to fuel her game. Post-match, she humorously credited the spectators for funding her next luxurious vacation, underscoring the perks of professional sports.

Her win sets up an exciting third-round encounter with Madison Keys, a longtime friend. Despite the crowd's high spirits and occasional unruliness, Collins remained unfazed, highlighting her preference for lively audiences, regardless of their allegiance.

