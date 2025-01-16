Collins' Victory: From Booing Fans to Bahamas Plans

In an electrifying second-round match at the Australian Open, Danielle Collins defeated local favorite Destanee Aiava, igniting reactions from the audience. The 10th-seeded American player navigated through intense crowd pressure on Kia Arena, clinching victory with scores of 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

Collins, known for her resilience, took the crowd's hostility in stride and even blew kisses at the booing fans, using the charged atmosphere to fuel her game. Post-match, she humorously credited the spectators for funding her next luxurious vacation, underscoring the perks of professional sports.

Her win sets up an exciting third-round encounter with Madison Keys, a longtime friend. Despite the crowd's high spirits and occasional unruliness, Collins remained unfazed, highlighting her preference for lively audiences, regardless of their allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)