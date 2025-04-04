Left Menu

French Tennis Match-Fixing Scandal: Bans and Legal Repercussions

Five French tennis players have received bans ranging from two years to life after being found guilty of match-fixing. The players, involved with a Belgian match-fixing group, faced sanctions by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Legal proceedings led to jail time for the syndicate leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:15 IST
French Tennis Match-Fixing Scandal: Bans and Legal Repercussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant blow to tennis integrity, five French players have been met with suspensions between two years and life following their involvement in match-fixing activities. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the penalties on Friday, detailing the offenses committed by Yannick Thivant, Thomas Brechemier, Gabriel Petit, Thomas Setodji, and Hugo Daubias.

According to the ITIA, the investigation uncovered links to a criminal syndicate operating out of Belgium, leading to a five-year sentence for the group's leader, Grigor Sargsyan. The rulings, issued by an Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, reveal the extent of the players' involvement, with measures including suspension periods, fines, and restitution.

The players are prohibited from participating in any tennis-related activities authorized by the ITIA during their suspension periods. The scandal underscores the ITIA's zero-tolerance approach to corruption as it collaborates with international law enforcement to safeguard the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025