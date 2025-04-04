French Tennis Match-Fixing Scandal: Bans and Legal Repercussions

In a significant blow to tennis integrity, five French players have been met with suspensions between two years and life following their involvement in match-fixing activities. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the penalties on Friday, detailing the offenses committed by Yannick Thivant, Thomas Brechemier, Gabriel Petit, Thomas Setodji, and Hugo Daubias.

According to the ITIA, the investigation uncovered links to a criminal syndicate operating out of Belgium, leading to a five-year sentence for the group's leader, Grigor Sargsyan. The rulings, issued by an Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, reveal the extent of the players' involvement, with measures including suspension periods, fines, and restitution.

The players are prohibited from participating in any tennis-related activities authorized by the ITIA during their suspension periods. The scandal underscores the ITIA's zero-tolerance approach to corruption as it collaborates with international law enforcement to safeguard the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)