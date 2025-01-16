BCCI Organizes UK Pre-Series Matches to Boost Indian Team's Red-Ball Performance
Following significant defeats against New Zealand and Australia, the BCCI plans three four-day games in the UK before India's Test series with England. The initiative, slated post-IPL, aims to acclimatize players to English red-ball cricket conditions and enhance performance after previous losses.
- Country:
- India
In response to consecutive losses against New Zealand and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans for a series of preparatory four-day matches in the UK. This initiative aims to provide crucial red-ball cricket exposure before the Test series against England.
Scheduled after the IPL final on May 25, these games against England Lions are essential as the Indian team faces a challenging series starting at Leeds on June 20. The BCCI is emphasizing proper preparation to navigate England's difficult playing conditions effectively.
Indian cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are gearing up for the Ranji Trophy, but their participation might be limited due to overlapping white-ball series commitments. This move underscores the board's priority to equip the squad strategically for upcoming international engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- India
- cricket
- red-ball
- preparation
- UK
- England
- Test series
- IPL
ALSO READ
Historic Halt: Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Transit
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs Over Russian Drone Assault
Gas Transit Through Ukraine to Slovakia Comes to a Halt
Historic Halt: Russian Gas Flow via Ukraine Ceases amid Conflict
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.