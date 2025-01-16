Left Menu

BCCI Organizes UK Pre-Series Matches to Boost Indian Team's Red-Ball Performance

Following significant defeats against New Zealand and Australia, the BCCI plans three four-day games in the UK before India's Test series with England. The initiative, slated post-IPL, aims to acclimatize players to English red-ball cricket conditions and enhance performance after previous losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:59 IST
BCCI Organizes UK Pre-Series Matches to Boost Indian Team's Red-Ball Performance
In response to consecutive losses against New Zealand and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans for a series of preparatory four-day matches in the UK. This initiative aims to provide crucial red-ball cricket exposure before the Test series against England.

Scheduled after the IPL final on May 25, these games against England Lions are essential as the Indian team faces a challenging series starting at Leeds on June 20. The BCCI is emphasizing proper preparation to navigate England's difficult playing conditions effectively.

Indian cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are gearing up for the Ranji Trophy, but their participation might be limited due to overlapping white-ball series commitments. This move underscores the board's priority to equip the squad strategically for upcoming international engagements.

