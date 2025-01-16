Pratika Rawal: India's New Cricket Sensation
Pratika Rawal, a promising cricketer for India, shines in her first six international matches with 444 runs, playing as an opener. A psychology graduate and daughter of a BCCI umpire, Pratika shows exceptional skills and mental clarity, offering a fresh perspective to Indian women's cricket.
- Country:
- India
In the world of Indian cricket, a new star is rising. Pratika Rawal, just six games into her international career, has already made a significant impact as a potential top-order batter for India. Her outstanding performance could be the key to India's success at the Women's ODI World Cup at home later this year.
Pratika, whose father is a BCCI umpire, has achieved a phenomenal average of 74 from six innings, including a record-breaking 444 runs. Having replaced the seasoned Shafali Verma, the 24-year-old demonstrated resilience against the West Indies, showing improvement with each innings.
Former cricketer Amita Sharma, now Delhi's chief selector, commends Pratika's adaptability and strong defence. Although she compares differently to Shafali, selectors must decide whether to play both in the upcoming World Cup. Pratika's potential shift to number three in the lineup adds excitement to India's strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
