Genesis Invitational Relocates Amid Wildfires

The Genesis Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, has been forced to relocate due to the devastating wildfires that continue to engulf parts of Los Angeles. Scheduled from February 13-16, the tournament was originally meant to be hosted by Tiger Woods at the renowned Riviera Country Club.

However, the PGA Tour announced a venue change, emphasizing their commitment to aiding the local community and focusing relief efforts rather than competition. The exact new location remains undisclosed, and it is unclear if the tournament will remain in California.

Organized in collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club, and TGR Live, the decision acknowledges the critical situation surrounding the tournament's traditional location. Riviera, established in 1926 and an icon of the sport, was in an evacuation zone, though it remains undamaged.

