Teen Prodigy Endrick Leads Real Madrid to Copa Glory

In an electrifying Copa del Rey match, Brazilian teenage striker Endrick emerged as the star, securing Real Madrid's thrilling 5-2 victory against Celta Vigo on Thursday and a place in the quarter-finals.

Initially leading comfortably with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid witnessed Celta's comeback with equalizing efforts by Jonathan Bamba and Marcos Alonso, forcing the game into extra time.

Endrick, just 18, took center stage in the additional frames, executing a precise swivel and shot to regain the lead before Federico Valverde spectacularly extended it. Endrick sealed the triumph with a stylish back-heel in the dying moments, showcasing his burgeoning talent on the grand stage.

