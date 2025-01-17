Left Menu

Sabalenka Charges Ahead: Game, Set, and Match at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka battled through challenging conditions to triumph over Clara Tauson in the Australian Open's fourth round. Despite initial struggles, Sabalenka stabilised her game to secure victory. As Novak Djokovic eyes history, the tournament continues with other key players like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:02 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka displayed resilience as she advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open, overcoming Clara Tauson with a score of 7-6(5) 6-4. Despite a shaky start and challenging conditions, the defending champion rallied to maintain her title defense.

Sabalenka weathered early difficulties, notably in the first set, where both players' serves were tested by the bright sunshine and heavy balls. The world number 42, Tauson, pushed Sabalenka to her limits, yet the Belarusian fought back strongly to secure a tie-breaker victory.

In the second set, Sabalenka capitalized on Tauson's errors to consolidate her lead and ultimately take the match, keeping her historic streak alive. With other top players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff also in the spotlight, the tournament's excitement escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

