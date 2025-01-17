Left Menu

Bank of England Postpones Global Capital Rule Implementation

The Bank of England announced a one-year delay until January 2027 for tougher global bank capital requirements, known as Basel 3.1. The decision, in consultation with Britain's Treasury, seeks further clarity on the United States' implementation plans, following resistance from U.S. banks regarding the regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:51 IST
Bank of England Postpones Global Capital Rule Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England has announced a postponement of the implementation of stricter global bank capital rules, deferring the deadline by a year to January 2027. This decision was reached in consultation with the UK's Treasury.

The updated timeline for the Basel 3.1 financial regulations was disclosed by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), with the aim of gaining more insights into how these rules will be enacted in the United States.

The delay follows criticism from American banks, which argue that the regulations are excessively burdensome. Basel 3.1 was developed by the global Basel Committee, and countries including the UK, US, and the EU are tailoring these standards into their national regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025