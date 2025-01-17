Bencic Advances as Injured Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open

Belinda Bencic advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open after Naomi Osaka retired during their third-round clash with an injury. Bencic won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6(3), before Osaka, who has been battling abdominal troubles, withdrew from the match.

Osaka initially led 5-2 in the opening set but began showing discomfort, eventually requiring a physio's attention. Despite treatment, the 27-year-old could not continue and retired from the contest. Bencic expressed her empathy, noting, "I really feel for Naomi, I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set," while hoping for Osaka's swift recovery.

Looking ahead, Bencic will face either third seed Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in the tournament's next round, as the competition continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)