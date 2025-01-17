Left Menu

Bencic Advances as Injured Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open

Belinda Bencic moved to the Australian Open's last 16 after Naomi Osaka retired due to an injury. Osaka, leading in the first set, had an abdominal issue and withdrew. Bencic expressed sympathy and hopes Osaka recovers soon. Bencic will face either Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:02 IST
Belinda Bencic advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open after Naomi Osaka retired during their third-round clash with an injury. Bencic won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6(3), before Osaka, who has been battling abdominal troubles, withdrew from the match.

Osaka initially led 5-2 in the opening set but began showing discomfort, eventually requiring a physio's attention. Despite treatment, the 27-year-old could not continue and retired from the contest. Bencic expressed her empathy, noting, "I really feel for Naomi, I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set," while hoping for Osaka's swift recovery.

Looking ahead, Bencic will face either third seed Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in the tournament's next round, as the competition continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

