Erling Haaland Extends Manchester City Stint Until 2034

Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay until 2034. The prolific striker, originally contracted until 2027, has scored 111 goals in 126 matches since joining from Borussia Dortmund. His achievements include winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Updated: 17-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:20 IST
In a major development for Manchester City, Erling Haaland has agreed to a new 10-year deal, securing his presence at the club until 2034, according to The Athletic.

Originally, Haaland's contract was due to expire in 2027, but the 24-year-old forward has cemented his commitment to City. His prolific goal-scoring record includes winning the Golden Boot award consecutively in the past two seasons.

Since his signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has become an integral part of Manchester City's success, scoring a remarkable 111 goals in just 126 games and contributing to the team's Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

