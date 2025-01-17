Celebrating Indian Sports: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards Shine

In an illustrious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation's top sports honors were awarded, showcasing India's dedication to athletic excellence.

Among the standout recipients were Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, recognized for their remarkable achievements. India's para-athletes, however, commanded significant attention, with multiple awards celebrating their outstanding performance.

President Droupadi Murmu's presence underscored the event's significance, as awards like the Khel Ratna and Arjuna recognized both seasoned and emerging athletes, marking another inspiring chapter in Indian sports history.

