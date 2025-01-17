Celebrating Indian Sports: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards Shine
At a regal Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony, India’s sports stars, including Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, were honored. The event highlighted para-athletes' achievements, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the National Sports Awards. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards were conferred, emphasizing excellence and perseverance in sports.
In an illustrious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation's top sports honors were awarded, showcasing India's dedication to athletic excellence.
Among the standout recipients were Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, recognized for their remarkable achievements. India's para-athletes, however, commanded significant attention, with multiple awards celebrating their outstanding performance.
President Droupadi Murmu's presence underscored the event's significance, as awards like the Khel Ratna and Arjuna recognized both seasoned and emerging athletes, marking another inspiring chapter in Indian sports history.
India's Sporting Stars Shine Bright with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Honors