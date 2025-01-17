Left Menu

Celebrating Indian Sports: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards Shine

At a regal Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony, India’s sports stars, including Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, were honored. The event highlighted para-athletes' achievements, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the National Sports Awards. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards were conferred, emphasizing excellence and perseverance in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:48 IST
Celebrating Indian Sports: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an illustrious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation's top sports honors were awarded, showcasing India's dedication to athletic excellence.

Among the standout recipients were Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, recognized for their remarkable achievements. India's para-athletes, however, commanded significant attention, with multiple awards celebrating their outstanding performance.

President Droupadi Murmu's presence underscored the event's significance, as awards like the Khel Ratna and Arjuna recognized both seasoned and emerging athletes, marking another inspiring chapter in Indian sports history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025