Revving Up: India Hosts its First 4-Wheel Drive Dash for Novice Enthusiasts

Mumbai-based Motorsport Access has paved the way for grassroots motorsport growth by organizing India's first-ever 4-Wheel Drive Dash event. Part of the FMSCI's India Development Program (IDP), this autocross event took place at Pune's Institute of Driver Training & Research and marked a significant milestone in making motorsport accessible to budding enthusiasts.

The event drew novice participants eager to experience the adrenaline of motorsport competition, providing beginners with a safe, encouraging platform to engage with the sport. FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh attended as the Chief Guest, championing grassroots initiatives as vital for the sport's future in India.

Ativ Shah, Founder of Motorsport Access, expressed enthusiasm for the program's kick-off, highlighting the initiative's potential to transform motorsport in India by fostering new talent and making the sport inclusive. Planned collaborative events across cities aim to inspire more individuals to join the growing motorsport community.

