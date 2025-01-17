Left Menu

Haaland's Historic 10-Year Commitment Seals His Legacy with Manchester City

Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay until 2034. The prolific striker aims to build a legacy with the club, having already achieved remarkable success. Despite looming uncertainties over City's alleged breaches of Premier League rules, Haaland's commitment to the team remains undeterred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:21 IST
Haaland's Historic 10-Year Commitment Seals His Legacy with Manchester City
Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has committed to Manchester City through a decade-long contract, securing his position at the club until 2034. This ambitious move comes as the prolific Norwegian striker seeks to build a lasting legacy with the reigning English champions.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has already amassed an incredible 111 goals in 126 appearances for the club. In his debut season under manager Pep Guardiola, he was instrumental in City's treble-winning campaign and described his decision to extend his contract as an 'easy decision.'

The ongoing hearing into Manchester City's alleged Premier League rule breaches has not swayed Haaland's commitment. With Guardiola also extending his managerial tenure, both key figures are focused on continuing their successful partnership despite external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025