Haaland's Historic 10-Year Commitment Seals His Legacy with Manchester City

Erling Haaland has committed to Manchester City through a decade-long contract, securing his position at the club until 2034. This ambitious move comes as the prolific Norwegian striker seeks to build a lasting legacy with the reigning English champions.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has already amassed an incredible 111 goals in 126 appearances for the club. In his debut season under manager Pep Guardiola, he was instrumental in City's treble-winning campaign and described his decision to extend his contract as an 'easy decision.'

The ongoing hearing into Manchester City's alleged Premier League rule breaches has not swayed Haaland's commitment. With Guardiola also extending his managerial tenure, both key figures are focused on continuing their successful partnership despite external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)