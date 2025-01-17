Sabalenka & Alcaraz: Triumph Amid Windy Australian Open Challenges

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, overcame a difficult display to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Her perseverance paid off amid the blustery conditions on Friday. In contrast, Carlos Alcaraz impressed with his performance, despite a hiccup, as players battled adverse weather.

Coco Gauff cruised through her evening match, securing a straight-set victory. However, the tournament ended for two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew due to an abdominal strain. Novak Djokovic resumed aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, facing Tomas Machac on the main showcourt.

The opening match on Rod Laver Arena saw Sabalenka overcome Clara Tauson, despite initial struggles. Her determination saw her through a challenging contest, keeping her quest alive for three consecutive Grand Slam victories. Upcoming matches include a face-off against young Russian talent Mirra Andreeva.

(With inputs from agencies.)