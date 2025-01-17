Left Menu

Sabalenka & Alcaraz: Triumph Amid Windy Australian Open Challenges

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka navigated challenges to reach the Australian Open fourth round, while Carlos Alcaraz advanced despite a set loss. Coco Gauff secured a victory, and Naomi Osaka withdrew due to injury. Various players faced tough matches amid challenging conditions, continuing their bids for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:06 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, overcame a difficult display to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Her perseverance paid off amid the blustery conditions on Friday. In contrast, Carlos Alcaraz impressed with his performance, despite a hiccup, as players battled adverse weather.

Coco Gauff cruised through her evening match, securing a straight-set victory. However, the tournament ended for two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew due to an abdominal strain. Novak Djokovic resumed aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, facing Tomas Machac on the main showcourt.

The opening match on Rod Laver Arena saw Sabalenka overcome Clara Tauson, despite initial struggles. Her determination saw her through a challenging contest, keeping her quest alive for three consecutive Grand Slam victories. Upcoming matches include a face-off against young Russian talent Mirra Andreeva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

