Belgium's Coaching Shake-up: Tedesco Dismissed Amid Disappointing Results

Belgium has dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco following a string of underwhelming performances. The anticipated move comes after he skipped the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw. Belgium's exit from the European Championship and poor Nations League showing hastened the decision, which was confirmed on Friday.

In a significant coaching change, Belgium has terminated Domenico Tedesco's contract after several disappointing results in recent months, according to local reports on Friday.

The decision, which had been expected, was confirmed after Tedesco's absence from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw in December. The Belgian football association informed him in a meeting on Friday.

Tedesco, contracted until 2026, ends his tenure after Belgium's early exit from the European Championship and a third-place finish in their Nations League group, having won only one of six matches.

