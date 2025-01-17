Belgium's Coaching Shake-up: Tedesco Dismissed Amid Disappointing Results

In a significant coaching change, Belgium has terminated Domenico Tedesco's contract after several disappointing results in recent months, according to local reports on Friday.

The decision, which had been expected, was confirmed after Tedesco's absence from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw in December. The Belgian football association informed him in a meeting on Friday.

Tedesco, contracted until 2026, ends his tenure after Belgium's early exit from the European Championship and a third-place finish in their Nations League group, having won only one of six matches.

