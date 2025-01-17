Belgium's Coaching Shake-up: Tedesco Dismissed Amid Disappointing Results
Belgium has dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco following a string of underwhelming performances. The anticipated move comes after he skipped the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw. Belgium's exit from the European Championship and poor Nations League showing hastened the decision, which was confirmed on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant coaching change, Belgium has terminated Domenico Tedesco's contract after several disappointing results in recent months, according to local reports on Friday.
The decision, which had been expected, was confirmed after Tedesco's absence from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw in December. The Belgian football association informed him in a meeting on Friday.
Tedesco, contracted until 2026, ends his tenure after Belgium's early exit from the European Championship and a third-place finish in their Nations League group, having won only one of six matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Amid Visa Uncertainties
Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set for January Kickoff
Indonesian Football Shake-Up: New Coach for World Cup Ambitions
Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy
Priyanka Ingle Leads India's Charge in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup