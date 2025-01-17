Karun Nair: A Domestic Cricket Sensation
Karun Nair's remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been lauded by Sachin Tendulkar. Nair scored 752 runs in seven innings, including five centuries, leading Vidarbha to the finals. Tendulkar praised his focus and hard work, encouraging him to continue his impressive form.
- Country:
- India
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Karun Nair's outstanding performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as "nothing short of extraordinary." Nair, the skipper of Vidarbha, has dominated India's premier 50-over domestic competition, amassing 752 runs with five centuries in just seven innings.
Tendulkar took to social media platform X to praise Nair, stating, "Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126." The cricket legend emphasized that such achievements result from "immense focus and hard work."
Nair's stellar form has propelled Vidarbha into the tournament's final. With the national selection committee meeting soon, Tendulkar's commendation comes at a pivotal moment as Nair continues to make his mark in Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian cricket in safe hands till honest people in dressing room. Only thing that keeps you there is performance: Gambhir.
Beau Webster Steps In as Crucial Test Looms: Australia vs. India
Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room: India coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of fifth Test against Australia.
Akash Deep's Fitness Doubt Casts Shadow on India-Australia Decider
Back Injury Sidelines India's Akash Deep Before Final Test