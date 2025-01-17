Left Menu

Karun Nair: A Domestic Cricket Sensation

Karun Nair's remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been lauded by Sachin Tendulkar. Nair scored 752 runs in seven innings, including five centuries, leading Vidarbha to the finals. Tendulkar praised his focus and hard work, encouraging him to continue his impressive form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:03 IST
Karun Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Karun Nair's outstanding performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as "nothing short of extraordinary." Nair, the skipper of Vidarbha, has dominated India's premier 50-over domestic competition, amassing 752 runs with five centuries in just seven innings.

Tendulkar took to social media platform X to praise Nair, stating, "Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126." The cricket legend emphasized that such achievements result from "immense focus and hard work."

Nair's stellar form has propelled Vidarbha into the tournament's final. With the national selection committee meeting soon, Tendulkar's commendation comes at a pivotal moment as Nair continues to make his mark in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

